Revlon (REV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.52), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.60 million.

Revlon opened at $17.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Revlon has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revlon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 129,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 464,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 305,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

