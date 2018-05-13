Revlon (REV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.52), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.60 million.
Revlon opened at $17.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Revlon has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.48.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revlon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.
Revlon Company Profile
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.
