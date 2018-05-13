Reviewing KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) & Alumina (AWCMY)

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS: KZMYY) and Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KAZ Minerals and Alumina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAZ Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alumina 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Alumina pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. KAZ Minerals does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KAZ Minerals and Alumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A Alumina N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

KAZ Minerals has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alumina has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KAZ Minerals and Alumina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAZ Minerals $1.66 billion 3.97 $447.00 million $0.54 13.69 Alumina $600,000.00 9,989.06 $339.80 million N/A N/A

KAZ Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Alumina.

Summary

Alumina beats KAZ Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan. It also produces and sells various by-products, such as gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc. The company was formerly known as Kazakhmys PLC and changed its name to KAZ Minerals PLC in October 2014. KAZ Minerals PLC was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia. It also provides shipping services through owned and chartered vessels that transport dry and liquid bulk cargoes, including bauxite, alumina, caustic soda, fuel oil, petroleum, coke, and limestone. The company was formerly known as WMC Limited and changed its name to Alumina Limited in December 2002 as part of the demerger of the WMC Group. Alumina Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

