Reviewing AMC Networks (AMCX) & Rogers Communications (RCI)

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) and Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Rogers Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AMC Networks does not pay a dividend. Rogers Communications pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AMC Networks and Rogers Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Networks $2.81 billion 1.23 $471.31 million $7.37 7.73 Rogers Communications $10.91 billion 2.27 $1.32 billion $2.71 17.76

Rogers Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AMC Networks. AMC Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMC Networks and Rogers Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Networks 16.80% 531.46% 10.26% Rogers Communications 12.73% 30.77% 6.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of AMC Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Rogers Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of AMC Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AMC Networks has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers Communications has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AMC Networks and Rogers Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Networks 0 11 2 0 2.15 Rogers Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40

AMC Networks presently has a consensus target price of $59.84, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Rogers Communications has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Rogers Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers Communications is more favorable than AMC Networks.

Summary

Rogers Communications beats AMC Networks on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 140 countries and territories, including Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and the parts of Asia and Africa. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. The company also provides subscription streaming services. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10.5 million subscribers. The company's Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers, businesses, and enterprises; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control services. This segment also offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets through its sales team, third-party retailers, and a network of third-party channel distributors to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. It distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, e-commerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and other retail locations. This segment had approximately 2.2 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.7 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes 4.3 million homes. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

