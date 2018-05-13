Resource Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Resource Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $140.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.