Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel stock opened at $160.77 on Friday. Cracker Barrel has a 52 week low of $141.75 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.31. Cracker Barrel had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. Cracker Barrel’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $152.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

