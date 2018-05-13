Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Era Group Inc (ERA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Era Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Era Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Era Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Era Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Era Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Era Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul T. White sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $157,941.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Scott Bradshaw sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $56,697.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,371 shares of company stock valued at $405,250 over the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ERA opened at $12.04 on Friday. Era Group Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter.

Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

