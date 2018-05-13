Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DGRW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NASDAQ:DGRW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

DGRW opened at $41.24 on Friday. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 24th.

