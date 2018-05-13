Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf (RWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Dj Wilshire Reit Etf has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $95.73.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

