Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 63,246 Shares of Charter Communications (CHTR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,246 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $72,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,985,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 770,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,920,000 after buying an additional 178,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Charter Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after buying an additional 156,169 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,326,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 606,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,602,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.82.

Charter Communications opened at $272.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

