Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,955 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Altice USA worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA opened at $18.23 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 911.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $35.29 price objective (up previously from $16.25) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

