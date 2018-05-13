RealChain (RCT) Price Down 17.4% This Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. RealChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.23 million worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OTCBTC and CoinBene. Over the last week, RealChain has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000870 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00774064 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00154288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00094630 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.