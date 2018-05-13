RChain Hits Market Cap of $613.74 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $613.74 million and $660,012.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00019476 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, OOOBTC and Abucoins.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004327 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00783407 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00150074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00096487 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was March 20th, 2017. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,114,945 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, OOOBTC, Token Store, ChaoEX and Abucoins. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

