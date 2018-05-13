R Jeffrey Harris Sells 19,524 Shares of Amn Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Stock

Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 19,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,061,715.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,717.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMN opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Amn Healthcare Services Inc has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Amn Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Amn Healthcare Services Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amn Healthcare Services by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Amn Healthcare Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amn Healthcare Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amn Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 81,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Amn Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amn Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amn Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Amn Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Amn Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Amn Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

