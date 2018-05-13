QuickLogic (QUIK) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QuickLogic earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.2450558496488 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of QuickLogic traded up $0.04, reaching $1.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 140,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $120.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.38. QuickLogic has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 123.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

