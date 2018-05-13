QuickLogic Co. (QUIK) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of QuickLogic worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUIK. ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

QUIK opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.38. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 123.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QuickLogic Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

