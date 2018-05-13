Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake Decreased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,974,000 after acquiring an additional 560,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,998,000 after purchasing an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,148,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,107,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,816,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,955,000 after purchasing an additional 280,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen sold 83,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $8,718,309.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $517,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $10,385,983. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.14 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

