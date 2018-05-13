Quantum Capital Management Sells 714 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Quantum Capital Management reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,276,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $2,275,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $76.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,469,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $3,598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,507 shares in the company, valued at $31,127,528.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,734 shares of company stock worth $18,095,486. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

