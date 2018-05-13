Quantum Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance opened at $18.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.61 million, a PE ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 0.45. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.86 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BREW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

