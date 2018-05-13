PVH (PVH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on shares of PVH to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.05.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $200,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,666 shares of company stock worth $16,375,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $153.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. PVH has a 1 year low of $96.85 and a 1 year high of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

