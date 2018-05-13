Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,806 Shares of Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,354,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,048,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 836,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, Director David P. Osborn purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $25,959.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial opened at $71.88 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.85. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.