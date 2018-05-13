Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Protagonist Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 51.0074432171682 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Protagonist Therapeutics traded up $0.01, hitting $6.53, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 179,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $25,091.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,617 shares of company stock worth $1,621,855 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

