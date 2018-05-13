Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,587.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, Coinrail, Allcoin and Bit-Z. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $126,587.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00075672 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00557824 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006187 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00099994 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,220,347 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Lbank, Coinnest, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.