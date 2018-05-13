ProChain Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, ProChain has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005556 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004336 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00781299 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00150088 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00095634 BTC.

About ProChain

ProChain’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

