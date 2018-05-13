Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Alamo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Alamo Group opened at $94.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $120.58. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. equities analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.50%.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 6,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $598,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 19,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,817,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,065.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,519,781 over the last three months. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

