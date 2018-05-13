Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $918,000 Holdings in RPC, Inc. (RES)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RPC were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RPC by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RES. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

NYSE:RES opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.47 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

RPC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

