Polaris Industries (PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Polaris Industries posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Polaris Industries to a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Polaris Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries opened at $107.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $137.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

