PM CAPITAL Ltd Has $26.04 Million Stake in CME Group (CME)

PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 4.7% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group opened at $159.29 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. CME Group has a twelve month low of $114.88 and a twelve month high of $171.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $402,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,776.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $539,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock worth $973,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

