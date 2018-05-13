Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Pioneer Floating Rate makes up about 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.92% of Pioneer Floating Rate worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 172,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate alerts:

PHD stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Trust is to provide a high level of current income and the Trust may seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its investment objective of high current income, as a secondary objective.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.