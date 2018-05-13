PinkCoin (PINK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,770.00

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, PinkCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. PinkCoin has a market cap of $9.79 million and $45,770.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PinkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.04722900 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030818 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001463 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015271 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00018329 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010580 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002549 BTC.

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PinkCoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PinkCoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

