PHI (PHIIK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PHI earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 44.9090285234928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

PHI traded down $0.17, hitting $12.65, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,641. PHI has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy producer reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. PHI had a net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter.

About PHI

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

