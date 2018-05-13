Penta Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Penta token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and Lbank. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.60 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00770275 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00154060 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00091036 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

