Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 10,285 Shares of TJX Companies (TJX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $82,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,673,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,464.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $9,532,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $90.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NYSE:TJX opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

