Pendal Group Ltd Invests $16.97 Million in AmBev (ABEV) Stock

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,333,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmBev by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,255,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374,675 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AmBev in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AmBev by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AmBev by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,564,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in AmBev by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,721,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $6.02 on Friday. AmBev has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

AmBev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). AmBev had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. equities research analysts forecast that AmBev will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmBev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmBev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS cut shares of AmBev from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmBev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of AmBev from $6.90 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmBev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

AmBev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

