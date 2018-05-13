Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell (LYB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,882 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell worth $27,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell by 831.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Shares of LyondellBasell opened at $112.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. LyondellBasell has a 1-year low of $78.01 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. LyondellBasell had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that LyondellBasell will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

