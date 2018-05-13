Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in E-Trade (ETFC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,769 shares during the quarter. E-Trade accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.87% of E-Trade worth $126,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETFC. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade in the fourth quarter worth $96,919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of E-Trade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,599,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,337 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade in the fourth quarter worth $61,169,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of E-Trade by 75.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,960,000 after purchasing an additional 836,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of E-Trade by 598.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 778,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of E-Trade in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of E-Trade to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS boosted their price objective on shares of E-Trade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E-Trade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of E-Trade from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of E-Trade opened at $64.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. E-Trade has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.31 million. E-Trade had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that E-Trade will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

