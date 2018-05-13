Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 6,992 Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,681. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

NYSE PG opened at $73.37 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

