Peerguess 1-Day Volume Tops $58,390.00 (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Peerguess has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Peerguess token can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerguess has a total market cap of $927,362.00 and approximately $58,390.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00766373 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00153361 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090929 BTC.

Peerguess was first traded on December 10th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,818,334 tokens. Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com . Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess

Peerguess can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

