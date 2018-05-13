PayPeer Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, PayPeer has traded flat against the dollar. PayPeer has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.90 or 0.04802740 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031940 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015799 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014548 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007616 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011080 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PayPeer Profile

PayPeer (PAYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev . PayPeer’s official website is www.paypeer.pw

Buying and Selling PayPeer

PayPeer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

