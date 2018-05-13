Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,372,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,251,000 after purchasing an additional 867,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,680,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,212,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group opened at $119.36 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.23 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 15.62%. analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPS. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

