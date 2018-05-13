Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Fifth Third Bank (FITB)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bank were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bank during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of Fifth Third Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,875.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 16,485 shares of Fifth Third Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $530,652.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,642 shares of company stock worth $5,632,783. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of Fifth Third Bank opened at $33.98 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Fifth Third Bank has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bank’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

