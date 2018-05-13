Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Digital Realty (DLR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 479.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Digital Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.02. Digital Realty has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.30 million. Digital Realty had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Digital Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Digital Realty Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

