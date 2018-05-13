Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 915.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Moody’s from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Shares of Moody’s opened at $174.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.55 and a fifty-two week high of $174.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Crimmins sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $81,220.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Crimmins sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $49,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,724. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.