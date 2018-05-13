Paracle Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.