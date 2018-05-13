Page Arthur B Sells 1,060 Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM)

Page Arthur B cut its position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for 1.5% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 37,429.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,256 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,721,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,422 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 34.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,841,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,812,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExxonMobil alerts:

ExxonMobil opened at $81.28 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $338.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This is a boost from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $90.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for ExxonMobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExxonMobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.