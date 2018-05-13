O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) Position Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Auto Parts were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Auto Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. ValuEngine raised O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Auto Parts from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Auto Parts and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on O’Reilly Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total transaction of $12,143,229.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,639.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $98,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,859 shares of company stock valued at $21,280,641. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Auto Parts opened at $269.62 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $279.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Auto Parts had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Auto Parts will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Auto Parts announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

