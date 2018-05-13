Orbcomm (ORBC) versus Remark (MARK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Orbcomm (NASDAQ: ORBC) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orbcomm and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbcomm -25.17% -12.88% -5.46% Remark -151.24% N/A -34.67%

This table compares Orbcomm and Remark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbcomm $254.22 million 2.96 -$61.28 million ($0.84) -11.44 Remark $70.60 million 2.87 -$106.73 million ($1.79) -3.45

Orbcomm has higher revenue and earnings than Remark. Orbcomm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orbcomm and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbcomm 0 0 5 0 3.00 Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orbcomm currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.28%. Remark has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 232.25%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than Orbcomm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Orbcomm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Orbcomm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Orbcomm has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orbcomm beats Remark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbcomm

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, such as its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers. Further, it resells service using the two-way Inmarsat satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. The company markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. It has a strategic alliance with Inmarsat plc. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., formerly Remark Media, Inc., owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations. KanKan, its social media application and data intelligence platform, aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms and then stores it after scrubbing, analyzing, and organizing the collected information. For users, the application allows them to explore the world around them, communicate with friends, make friends, and respond to each other’s social media posts.

