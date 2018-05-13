Orbcomm (ORBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orbcomm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Orbcomm reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orbcomm will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orbcomm.

Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Orbcomm had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbcomm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbcomm in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Orbcomm in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Orbcomm from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Orbcomm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orbcomm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Costantini sold 3,532 shares of Orbcomm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $36,132.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,321.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of Orbcomm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 964,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,080,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,875 shares of company stock worth $294,945. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Orbcomm by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orbcomm by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 700,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Orbcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbcomm by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Orbcomm remained flat at $$9.61 during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 411,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $737.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.97. Orbcomm has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

About Orbcomm

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

