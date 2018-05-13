OracleChain Hits Market Cap of $22.10 Million (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $26,176.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OracleChain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One OracleChain token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00008451 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00780640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00149690 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020550 BTC.

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io

OracleChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

