Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,824 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 77,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “positive” rating and set a $11.52 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.74 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 718,772 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,348 shares of company stock worth $8,133,545 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

