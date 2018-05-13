Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $772,000 Holdings in Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (BMV:DGRO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf opened at $34.62 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf has a one year low of $530.00 and a one year high of $689.99.

